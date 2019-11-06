Thank You – Family of Michael Kirby “Mike” Abbott

The family of the late Michael Kirby “Mike” Abbott, would like to thank everyone for the kind words, cards, food and donations made in Mike’s memory.

Special thanks to Troy Dereski, Joleen Binda, Shelley Duplessis, Dannica Switzer, Julie Hunter, Dr. Stamler and all the nurses for your care and compassion during Mike’s short stay at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. To the EMS staff, Trudy, Dino and Brandon for their prompt response, compassion and care. To the Legion Ladies for the lovely luncheon. To everyone who attended the ‘Celebration of Life’ in Mike’s memory. To Heidi McLaren at the Olive Branch for the beautiful display of flowers and mementos. To the Wawa Family Health Team and to Home Care. And to the Wawa Public Library Board members. To Suzie, a very special ‘thank you’ for all your support, friendship, help and love. I will cherish it forever. To Valerie and Tyler at the Kerry Funeral Home, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your guidance, help and your compassion. It will never be forgotten!