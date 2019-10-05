APNAR, Ciril

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband of Martha for 66 years. Adored and caring father of Anne Marie, late Bridget, and Nina Cliffe (Bob). Proud grandfather of Jason (Sue) and Stephanie (James), Jack and Blake and great grandfather of Hunter, Gavyn, Tristyn, and Karsyn. Ciril is survived by many family members in Slovenia, Austria and Canada.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Monica’s Church on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating. Interment of cremated remains at Woodland Cemetery.

Memorial donations made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca