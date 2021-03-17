APNAR, Martha

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the age of 91 years. Martha is now reunited with her beloved husband Ciril and her daughter Bridget. Adored and caring mother of Anne Marie and Nina Cliffe (Bob). Proud grandmother of Jason and Stephanie (James), Jack and Blake and great grandmother of Hunter, Gavyn, Tristyn, and Karsyn. Martha is survived by many family members in Austria, Slovenia and Canada.

The family would like to thank Dr. Anjali Oberai, and all of the nurses and staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their care, compassion and support shown to Martha and her family. Also, a thank you to the Red Cross, Rochelle Parsons, Joelene Binda and Christie Reid for their support and guidance.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Monica’s Church on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating. *Due to Covid-19, the number of attendees at the church will be limited to 40 people. Please contact the family or the funeral home to make arrangements to attend the funeral. Face masks will be mandatory.*

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Spring interment of cremated remains will take place at Woodland Cemetery. Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation or to the Alzheimer’s Society would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.