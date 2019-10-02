Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – October 2

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sun.    Oct.   06       Morning Worship in Chapleau – 10:30 a.m.
Mon.    Oct.   07      U.C.W.  7:00 p.m – Crafts Evening
Tues.   Oct.   15        Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.
Sat.      Oct.   19        Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Thurs. Oct. 17 – 21  Thrift Shop – Sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL Help is greatly appreciated.
Sun.     Oct.   27       The Blessing Tour – Inspiring songs of Grace, Gratitude & Faithfulness. 7:00 p.m.- Freewill Offering
U.N.I.T.E.D.
UPLIFTED by God’s love;
NURTURED through worship;
INSPIRED through scripture;
TRANSFORMED through prayer;
EMPOWERED through Spiritual Friendships;
DEVELOPED through Service.

