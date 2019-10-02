Happenings at Wawa First United – October 2

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

Sun. Oct. 06 Morning Worship in Chapleau – 10:30 a.m.

Mon. Oct. 07 U.C.W. 7:00 p.m – Crafts Evening

Tues. Oct. 15 Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 19 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.

Thurs. Oct. 17 – 21 Thrift Shop – Sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL Help is greatly appreciated.

Sun. Oct. 27 The Blessing Tour – Inspiring songs of Grace, Gratitude & Faithfulness. 7:00 p.m.- Freewill Offering

U.N.I.T.E.D.

UPLIFTED by God’s love;

NURTURED through worship;

INSPIRED through scripture;

TRANSFORMED through prayer;

EMPOWERED through Spiritual Friendships;

DEVELOPED through Service.