Happenings at Wawa First United – October 2

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sun. Oct. 06 Morning Worship in Chapleau – 10:30 a.m.
Mon. Oct. 07 U.C.W. 7:00 p.m – Crafts Evening
Tues. Oct. 15 Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.
Sat. Oct. 19 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Thurs. Oct. 17 – 21 Thrift Shop – Sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL Help is greatly appreciated.
Sun. Oct. 27 The Blessing Tour – Inspiring songs of Grace, Gratitude & Faithfulness. 7:00 p.m.- Freewill Offering
U.N.I.T.E.D.
UPLIFTED by God’s love;
NURTURED through worship;
INSPIRED through scripture;
TRANSFORMED through prayer;
EMPOWERED through Spiritual Friendships;
DEVELOPED through Service.
