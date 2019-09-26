Bumps, Babies and BEYOND Expo – Something for Everyone!

On Saturday, September 28th, at the Wawa Community Center from 10-3 pm, over 45 exhibitors will be set up to greet attendees at the second annual Bumps, Babies and BEYOND expo! Touted as the biggest exposition to hit the north shore, this FREE event has something for everyone – from young to well seasoned.

Everyone is invited to come SHOP. LEARN. PLAY. The expo will showcase the finest local businesses and service providers that cater to families and individuals from Wawa and the surrounding areas. Exhibitors ranging from storefront and home-based business, to handmade vendors, clubs and community service agencies will be in attendance. Stores and vendors from SSM and abroad will be making the trip to Wawa to diversify the wares, making this event a huge one-stop-shop.

Come shop handmade items, check out the latest health and beauty products, hop into a new Toyota vehicle, and enjoy some BBQ, popcorn, desserts and more!

For Children of all ages there will be activities such as face painting, a dress-up photo booth, arts and crafts, and an activity center. We are also very excited to announce that thanks to our major sponsors Northside Toyota, Once Upon A Child and Family Dentistry on Bay, the event will also host a large inflatable bouncy playland for younger children and a large inflatable bouncy obstacle course for older children. AND, the first 50 children at the event will be presented with a coupon for a FREE hotdog and drink courtesy of Mission Motors Wawa!

ALL are welcome at the Bumps, Babies & Beyond Expo – Wawa Edition! Admission is FREE and every person who attends will receive a ballot to WIN our amazing door prize!

By generous donation, the Water Tower Inn invites our winner to enjoy a Staycation valued at $225, which includes one nights accommodation in a Top of the Inn Room with access to the pools, whirlpools and sauna, a full breakfast in Casey’s Grill Bar, a bottle of wine on arrival and $25 dining credit in Casey’s Grill Bar or the Water Tower Pub.

A bonus ballot will be provided to any attendee that supports our chosen charity – the Wawa Food Bank – with a monetary or non-perishable food item donation at the door!

More information about the Expo, such as the complete list of vendors, can be obtained through the Facebook event page (Bumps, Babies and Beyond – Wawa Edition).

We look forward to seeing everyone there!