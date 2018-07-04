SHOP, LEARN, & PLAY at the Bumps, Babies and Beyond Expo ~ Wawa Edition!

Jul 4, 2018 @ 08:14

We are so very excited to announce that Wawa will be hosting the Bumps, Babies & Beyond Expo’s northern debut on Saturday, September 8th 2018 at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Center (curling rink and banquet hall) from 10-3pm. This expo has successfully been running in Sault Ste. Marie annually for three years and is the largest northern exhibition for new and growing families, caregivers, grandparents and all who want to attend.

From pregnancy to toddlerhood and beyond, the Bumps, Babies & Beyond Expo will showcase the finest local businesses and service providers that cater to families in Wawa and the surrounding areas. Exhibitors ranging from storefront and home-based businesses, to handmade vendors, clubs and community services will be in attendance. Stores and vendors from SSM and abroad will also be present to diversify the wares, making this event a huge one-stop-shop.

Attendees can speak to experts and check out the latest products, services and trends ranging from prenatal health to postpartum wellness, infant care and child development, car seat safety and dietary needs, and shop for toys, books, clothing, accessories and more!

On stage musical entertainment, numerous interactive children’s activities, face painting, a photo booth, hair cutting and food will be on site. There will be fantastic door prizes and many more samples and giveaways from individual vendors.

Admission to this family-friendly event is FREE! Donations (both monetary and non-perishable foods) will be accepted to benefit the Wawa Food Bank. This is a not-for-profit event with all proceeds going to benefit the food bank.

More information about the Expo will continue to be published on Wawa-news such as event itineraries and lists of exhibitors. The facebook event page will also host the large giveaway campaign leading up to the event. Currently there are over 30 registered exhibitors, with more on their way, so we ask anyone else who is interested to quickly contact the event coordinators for an application package or with any questions at wawababyexpo@gmail.com