Bumps, Babies & Beyond Expo 2 ~ Wawa Edition!

With such huge success in our inaugural year in Wawa, we are pleased to announce that the Bumps, Babies & Beyond Expo is returning Saturday, September 28th to the Michipicoten Memorial Community Center (curling rink and banquet hall) from 10-3pm.With over forty vendors and service providers last year, and attendees coming from Wawa and surrounding communities (Marathon, Manitouwadge, White River, Chapleau, Sault Ste. Marie) just for the event, we are eager to make this year’s event even bigger!

From pregnancy to toddlerhood to children and BEYOND (that includes you – parents, caregivers and grandparents), the Bumps, Babies & Beyond Expo will showcase the finest local businesses and service providers that cater to families of all ages. Exhibitors ranging from storefront and home-based business, to handmade vendors, clubs and community services will be in attendance. Stores and vendors from SSM and abroad will also be present to diversify the wares, making this event a huge one-stop-shop!

Attendees can speak to experts and check out the latest products, services and trends ranging from child development to dietary needs, car seat safety to youth programming, dental hygiene to financial planning, and shop for food, kitchen and cleaning items, beauty products, home decor, toys, books, clothing, accessories and more!

Interactive children’s activities including large inflatable bouncy castles and obstacle courses, face painting, arts and crafts, a photo booth, and delicious food of all kind will be on site. There will be fantastic door prizes and many more samples and giveaways from individual vendors.

Admission to this family friendly event is FREE! Donations (both monetary and non perishable foods) will be accepted to benefit the Wawa Food Bank. This is a not-for-profit event with all proceeds going to benefit the food bank.

More information about the Expo can be obtained through the Facebook event page (search Bumps, Babies & Beyond – Wawa Edition) which everyone is encouraged to follow to stay abreast of event itineraries, lists of exhibitors and the large giveaway campaign leading up to the event. Interested vendors and service providers are encouraged to promptly contact the event coordinators for an application package or with any questions at [email protected]as spaces are filling up quickly. We look forward to seeing everyone in the fall!