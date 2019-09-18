From the Branch – September 18

The first Membership meeting was very interesting and resident Mary Anne Pearson that the tenders for the Branch lift will close on September 23th. With a bit more paperwork and things could be starting on this access project.

Comrade Dick Watson is starting to work on a Christmas Dinner with entertainment.

The first early birds have paid their 2020 Dues and now ALL members have the opportunity to follow and also be early birds. And the dues are still only $50.00.

The Service bureau officer will be here on 28 October so please contact the Branch if you have any questions.

Comrade Larry Harvey has everything ready for the Poppy Campaign and PLEASE contact him to offer your help and fulfil your obligation to help our veterans and to remember them who gave all.

And to remind us 75 years ago at this time our veterans started the battle for the Scheldt so access to the port of Antwerp and the Zeeland islands was safe. But they first had to liberate the north of Belgium and the Leopold Canal and get to Bergen op Zoom. And on the 17th. of September Operation Market Garden started with a big push into the Netherlands and got as far as the Nijmegen Bridge but were unable to get the Arnhem Bridge which the British Para’s held for a week with heavy losses. And the whole population of Arnhem was told to leave their town within 24 hours.

I remember watching the trucks with British para’s who were now POW’s going east and people from Arnhem walking to begin the life of evacuees for 6 Months and one lady had her cat with her and left it with us as the animal could not walk any further.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.