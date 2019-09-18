Between the Covers – September 18

The Wawa Public Library is once again doing our part to raise money for the Alzheimer Society. During the weeks of September 16th and September 23rd, 2019 all coffee sales will be donated to the Alzheimer Society. The price for a coffee at the library is $1.00. We will have treats available during this time so feel free to pop in during your coffee break, grab a treat and support the Alzheimer Society. Also if you make a larger donation to the Alzheimer Society here at the library, you will have a chance to win a prize package which includes some awesome books, coffee and treats!! We also have a display of books that are available for checkout and pamphlets to take, should you need more information about Alzheimer. Come on in today to the Wawa Public Library and help support the Alzheimer Society.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library enrolls local children ages 0-5 to receive free books monthly. Our Local Champion is the Rotary Club of Wawa. You can enrol your child by stopping in at the Wawa Public Library and picking up a registration form. For more information, please call Cathy Cannon at 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected]. Together we can instill the love of reading beginning at a very young age!

Our New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “Once More We Saw Stars”, a memoir by Jayson Greene, “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel and “The Most Fun We Ever Had” by Claire Lombardo.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER ARE; “Map of the Heart” by Susan Wiggs, “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “Promise Me” by Harlan Coben and this week’s feature is “The Rome Affair” by Karen Swan. (from book jacket):

1974 and Elena Damiani lives a gilded life. Born to wealth and a noted beauty, no door is closed to her, no man can resist her. At twenty-six, she is already onto her third husband when she meets her love match. But he is the one man she can never have, and all the beauty and money in the world can’t change it.

2017 and Francesca Hackett is living la dolce vita in Rome, leading tourist groups around the Eternal City and forgetting the ghosts she left behind in London. When she finds a stolen designer handbag in her dustbin and returns it, she is brought into the orbit of her grand neighbour who lives across the piazza – famed socialite Viscontessa Elena dei Damiani Pignatelli della Mirandola. Though the purse is stolen, Elena greets the return of the bag with exultation for it contains an unopened letter written by her husband on his deathbed, twelve years earlier.

Mutually intrigued by each other, the two women agree to collaborate on a project, with Cesca interviewing Elena for her memoirs. As summer unfurls, Elena tells her sensational stories, leaving Cesca in her thrall. But when a priceless diamond ring found in an ancient tunnel below the city streets is ascribed to Elena, Cesca begins to suspect a shocking secret at the heart of Elena’s life.