SE OPP Wawa lay charges in Devin Collin Homicide

On June 29, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call of found human remains along Highway 17, south of the Michipicoten River Bridge, in Rabazo Township.

The remains were subsequently identified as Devin COLLIN, a 32-year-old, from Sudbury, Ontario, who had been reported missing on June 17, 2019. The investigation revealed his death to be a homicide.

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with this incident.

Houssein HASSAN, a 24-year-old, from Toronto, Ontario, is charged with:

First Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, on September 11, 2019.

Demitri FORTOMARIS, a 22-year-old, from Mississauga, Ontario, is charged with:

Accessory After the Fact to Murder, contrary to section 240 of the CC.

The North East Region OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of Detective Inspector Martin Graham, Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.