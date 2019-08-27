SE OPP find remains of Missing Sudbury Male

On June 29, 2019, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East Detachment responded to a call of found human remains along Highway 17 in the Township of Rabazo.

The remains have now been identified as Devin COLLIN, 32-years-old, of Sudbury, Ontario. Investigation has revealed his death to be a homicide.

On June 17, 2019, he was reported missing from Sudbury to the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

The investigation remains ongoing with members of the North East Region OPP Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), under the direction of Detective Inspector Martin Graham, Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The victim was last seen on May 29, 2019, and police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.