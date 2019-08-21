LDHCF Launches Dream Vacation Lottery 2019

It’s that time of year again. The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation will be in the community promoting its Annual Dream Vacation Lottery.

By purchasing a ticket today you are helping to fund our current campaign of $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department. The current equipment is reaching its end of life and needs to be replaced. Once completed, the MDRD department will have the most up-to-date technology on the market and will allow the Lady Dunn Health Centre to continue to provide excellent health care.

The winner will receive a return trip for 2 anywhere WestJet fliesplus$2,000 cash. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $20.00. You must be 18 years or older to purchase and redeem the winning ticket. Total prize value $4,500 CA. The prize will be awarded as stated. License # M769041 – draw date of October 9, 2019 at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

Tickets are also available at the following businesses: Fenlon’s Pharmacy, Northern Credit Union, Kinnawabi Pines, North of 17 and hospital admitting. Watch for volunteers selling tickets in the community. With only 2000 tickets printed your odds for winning are great.

For more details about the gift of flight and/or information about the Foundation or how to donate, please contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.