SE OPP Wawa – Disabled truck & Methamphetamines

On July 7, 2019, at approximately 10:50 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a disabled pickup truck on Mission Road in Wawa, Ontario.

Police attended the location of the vehicle and observed one of the front tires to be separated from the pickup. Further investigation revealed a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine pills within the vehicle. As a result, Gabriel MOREAU-BOUDREAU, a 23-year-old, from Edmonton, Alberta, was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Operate Unsafe Vehicle, contrary to section 84 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Drive Without Proper Rear Light – Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 62(1) of the HTA.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 12, 2019, in Wawa, Ontario.