Victim Identified in Fatal Collision south of White River Saturday Morning

On May 25, 2019, at approximately 2:30 a.m., members of the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 just south of the Town of White River, Ontario.

The collision occurred between a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a pedestrian. The pedestrian is deceased as a result of the collision. Highway 17 remained closed for several hours while Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) processed the scene.

As a result of the collision, David OAK, a 32-year-old male, from Manitouwadge, Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The OPP is currently seeking further information on this collision. If you were travelling Highway 17 south of White River, Ontario, on the morning of May 25, 2019, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., or have any information on this collision, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.