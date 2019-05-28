“Canada Road Safety Week” Statistics for SE OPP Detachments

Members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in “Canada Road Safety Week” which ran from May 14 to May 20, 2019. This campaign is designed to increase public compliance with safe driving measures and target behaviours that put motorists, passengers and pedestrian at risk. The main focus of the initiative is on impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and lack of seatbelt use.

During this year’s campaign, Superior East OPP Officers were present and visible on local roadways which resulted in the following:

64 Speeding charges

22 RIDE checkpoints

Four Seatbelt charges

Two Careless Driving charges

One Fail to Yield charge

Officers will continue to monitor local streets and highways and conduct enforcement as necessary. The OPP would like to remind the public that traffic in our area increases during the summer months, so please practice safe driving habits. Reduce your speed, ensure you are well rested prior to travelling and BUCKLE UP! Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.