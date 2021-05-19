“How you drive is everyone’s business” – OPP Kicks Off Canada Road Safety Week (May 18-24, 2021)

This is national Canada Road Safety Week, and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reporting 76 road collision fatalities since January 1, 2021.

Consistent year to year, a significant number of the road deaths so far in 2021 are attributed to driving behaviours that are the focus of this week’s campaign: aggressive, inattentive/distracted and alcohol/drug-impaired drivers, and unbuckled vehicle occupants.

“The number of innocent people killed every year on our roads because of dangerous, careless driving is staggering. As a driver, every person travelling with, or around you stands to pay the price for the risks you take behind the wheel. So do their families. How you drive is not just your business, it’s everyone’s business. Please drive safely and ensure everyone buckles up.”

-OPP Chief Superintendent Rohan THOMPSON, Commander, Highway Safety Division

During the week-long campaign, the OPP will maintain a strong presence on highways and roads as they join policing partners across Canada to enforce and educate road users about traffic laws.

QUICK FACTS

Fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads over the past 10 years (2011-2020):

Inattentive-related fatalities: 719

Speed-related: 679

Alcohol/drug-related: 615

Seat belt-related: 565