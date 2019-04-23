Red Pine Exploration Drilling Results Define Higher-Grade Mineralization

Red Pine Exploration Inc. announces new drilling results from its delineation and exploration drilling in the Wawa Gold Corridor that includes the Surluga Deposit. The Surluga Deposit1 is one of two (2) known resources, identified to date, on the large 6,519 hectares Wawa Gold Property, located near Wawa, Ontario. These latest results will be included a revised NI 43-101 resource estimate for the Deposit that is expected to be issued in Q2 2019.

Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine stated, “Our exploration and in-fill drilling program in the Wawa Gold Corridor continues to show that multiple zones of gold mineralization exist on the property. Our results indicate that these zones contain higher-grade mineralization. The results of our deeper drilling in the Jubilee Shear Zone confirm the down-dip extension of the structure and intersected a noticeable thickening of the shear zone. The results in the deeper holes drilled are typical of the “halo” of lower grade mineralization adjacent to the zones of higher-grade mineralization observed at shallower depths.”

Highlights from the discovered gold zones in the Wawa Gold Corridor (Table 1):

Discovery of high-grade gold in delineation holes of the Surluga Deposit:

° Hole SD-18-258 contains 1.6 g/t gold over 41 m (true width) including 5.2 g/t gold over 3.1 m and 4.6 g/t gold over 6.2 m (true width).



° Near-surface zone of mineralization discovered in hole SD-18-256 contains 3.2 g/t gold over 6.5 metres including 9.0 g/t gold over 2.2 metres;

° Minto B Shear Zone contains 2.1 g/t gold over 10.6 metres, including 3.7 g/t gold over 5.6 metres;

° Hole SD-18-264 contains 0.7 g/t gold over 12.1 metres, including 3.2 g/t gold over 2.2 metres.

° SD-18-236 contains 1.9 g/t gold over 19.8 metres (true width), including 4.8 g/t gold over 5.8 metres (true width).

° SD-18-253 contains 3.5 g/t gold over 3.2 metres (true width) including 6.4 g/t gold over 1.7 metres (true width);

° SD-18-262 contains 0.5 g/t gold over 49.8 metres (true width), including 0.8 g/t gold over 20.3 metres (true width).

The results of Red Pine’s 2018 exploration program continue to indicate the existence of many zones of gold mineralization in the Wawa Gold Corridor where, so far, resources have been estimated in two structures – 1) the Jubilee Shear Zone that hosts the Surluga Deposit, and 2) the Minto Mine South Shear Zone that hosts the Minto Mine South Deposit2.

Results from the 2016 to 2018 exploration drilling in the Wawa Gold Corridor have defined and continue to expand the geological footprints of the gold-bearing structures in the Wawa Gold Corridor. The recent 2018 exploration drilling results indicate that there is continuity in gold mineralization in the new gold-bearing structures. Results also suggest that additional infill and exploration drilling could convert the conceptual exploration targets into mineral resources.

Infill and confirmation drilling in the Jubilee Shear Zone

Red Pine’s 2018 diamond drill program, from July to early January 2019, targeted strategic areas in the Surluga Deposit where geological modelling suggested that high-grade mineralization would be discovered. Drilling results to date support the potential for the Surluga Deposit to host a higher-grade gold resource, accessible using the existing underground developments of the Surluga Mine. Recent drilling is also confirming that additional gold zones exist below the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit) and that higher-grade mineralization can be found in those gold zones. The Company remains on track to deliver an updated resource estimation for the Surluga Deposit in Q2 2019.

Table 1. Highlights of the 2018 drilling results in the Jubilee Shear Zone and Wawa Gold Corridor

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Calculated

true

width (m) Gold

(g/t) Gold Zone X Y Z Az Dip SD-18-236 307.0 330.5 23.5 19.8 1.9 Jubilee

Shear Zone 668492 5316349 378.8 234 52 Including 317.7 324.5 6.9 5.8 4.8 SD-18-250 232.4 235.4 3.0 0.9 New discovery 668331 5315818 362.8 289 78 329.4 361.6 32.2 29.6 0.5 Jubilee

Shear Zone Including 357.1 361.6 4.5 4.1 1.4 SD-18-253 301.0 305.0 4.0 3.2 3.5 Jubilee

Shear Zone 668331 5315818 362.8 358 59 Including 301.0 303.1 2.1 1.7 6.4 359.8 362.4 2.6 2.1 3.1 SD-18-256 103.0 109.5 6.5 3.2 New discovery 668371 5315923 358 335 53 Including 105.0 107.2 2.2 9.0 244.2 254.8 10.6 2.1 Minto B Including 247.2 252.8 5.6 3.7 276.4 284.2 7.8 0.4 New discovery SD-18-258 64.9 84.8 19.9 0.4 Minto B 668169 5315848 351.4 313 77 80.0 84.8 4.8 1.3 225.2 269.8 44.6 41.0 1.6 Jubilee

Shear Zone Including 246.8 250.2 3.4 3.1 5.2 263.1 269.8 6.7 6.2 4.6 SD-18-259 286.2 336.1 49.9 42.0 0.4 Jubilee

Shear Zone 668371 5315923 358 357 67 Including 316.2 318.3 2.1 1.8 1.9 333.5 336.1 2.6 2.2 1.2 SD-18-260 412.9 429.9 17.0 16.0 0.4 Jubilee

Shear Zone 668385 5315732 374.4 315 72 Including 427.8 429.9 2.1 2.0 1.7 SD-18-261 271.6 317.2 45.6 41.7 0.5 Jubilee

Shear Zone 668371 5315923 358 344 60 Including 288.7 290.7 2.0 1.8 1.8 307.3 313.5 6.2 5.5 1.8 SD-18-262 288.4 351.2 62.8 49.8 0.5 Jubilee

Shear Zone 668371 5315923 358 5 62 Including 288.4 314.0 25.6 20.3 0.8 SD-18-263 126.0 132.9 6.9 0.7 Minto B 668355 5316062 370 240 51 339.0 357.2 18.2 15.8 0.5 Jubilee

Shear Zone SD-18-264 50.9 55.0 4.1 4.1 1.3 Jubilee

Shear Zone 668245 5316786 354.4 292 55 167.6 179.7 12.1 0.7 New discovery Including 177.5 179.7 2.2 3.2 344.7 350.1 5.4 0.8 Hornblende

Shear Zone

*Results in the Minto B Shear Zone, Hornblende Shear Zone and newly discovered structures are presented as core length. Because of the complex superimposition of different tectonic fabric in the Minto B structure, additional drilling is required to define the geometry of the mineralized zones contained in the Minto B Shear Zone.

Wawa Gold Project Background

Since December 2014, Red Pine’s exploration work has involved the ongoing sampling of 42,000 m of historic core that was never sampled by previous operators of the project, and exploration drilling campaigns. To date, the Company has completed over 59,000 m of drilling and made four discoveries along the extension of the Surluga Deposit: the Surluga North Zone; the Hornblende-William Zone; the Minto Mine South Zone and; the Grace-Darwin Zone. These are part of the Wawa Gold Corridor, a gold-mineralization zone that extends for more than 5 kilometres.

Red Pine’s on-going exploration program is designed to potentially expand the size of the existing inferred gold resource and connect the other zones of gold mineralization along the Wawa Gold Corridor.

1NI 43-101 inferred resource of 1,088,000 ounces of gold at a 1.71 grams per tonne (g/t) using a 0.40 g/t gold cut-off grade for pit-constrained and 2.50 g/t gold cut-off grade for underground-constrained resources, contained in 19.82 million tonnes open along strike and at depth. The Cut-off grades are based on a gold price of US$1,250 per once and a gold recovery of 95 percent (Mineral Resource Statement, Surluga-Jubilee Gold Deposit, Wawa Gold Project, Ontario, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc (effective May 26, 2015)).

2NI 43-101 maiden resource of 100,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.8 g/t using a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t gold (Initial Technical Report for the Minto Mine South Property, Golder Associates Ltd. (effective Nov. 7, 218)).