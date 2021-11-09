Red Pine Intersects 3.08 g/t Gold over 55.66m at Wawa Project

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) is pleased to report a significant gold intersection from its 2021 drilling program in the Surluga South discovery area of its Wawa project in Ontario.

The Surluga South discovery is now extending up to 500 metres down-dip from the boundary of the current mineral resource of the Surluga Deposit. The mineralized gold intersection in SD-21-302 is located at a vertical depth of 590 meters, approximately 30 metres up-dip from 25.73 g/t Au over 4.78 metres (estimated true width) intersected in hole SD-21-298A (announced on September 20, 2021).

Highlights of the 2021 Drilling Program (Tables 1 and 2, Figures 1 and 2)

3.08 g/t Au over 55.66 metres estimated true width (TW) in the Jubilee Shear Zone includes three higher grade intervals of: 27.21 g/t Au over 3.81 metres (TW), including 95.36 g/t over 0.92 metre (TW). 4.31 g/t Au over 10.10 metres (TW), including 26.64 g/t over 0.93 metre (TW) and 7.78 g/t over 0.93 metre (TW). 5.98 g/t Au over 2.30 metres (TW) including 13.54 g/t over 0.75 metre.

Visible gold observed in several holes (assays pending) completed in the Surluga South discovery, Surluga North extension and the Sadowski vein.

“The on-going drilling in our Surluga South discovery within the Jubilee Shear Zone continues to produce impressive results. The mineralized intersection in SD-21-302 indicates that thick zones of gold mineralization exist in our Surluga South discovery, and that these zones can reach an overall grade and thickness comparable to those forming the core of the current mineral resource of the Surluga Deposit.” – Quentin Yarie, President and CEO.

Current Drilling Program

As part of its on-going 2021 drilling program, Red Pine is testing the northern and southern extensions of the Surluga Deposit, and the extension of the Minto Mine Deposit beyond the footprints of their respective mineral resources. One rig is drilling at the northern end of the Surluga Deposit and the second rig is drilling at the southern end of the Surluga Deposit, testing the Minto Mine Shear Zone and the newly identified Sadowski Gold Zone. Drill production is also continuing to improve on the project and the third drill, which will initially be positioned in the Darwin-Grace-Nyman greenfield target, is scheduled to start next week.

At the southern end of the Surluga Deposit, holes SD-21-296A, 297A, 298A (respectively announced on August 12, 2021 and September 20, 2021), 302 and 305A (assays pending) have successfully intersected the Jubilee Shear Zone, up to 500 metres away from the boundary of the Surluga Deposit mineral resource. Visible gold has been observed in hole SD-21-305A (assays pending) in one quartz vein in the Jubilee Shear Zone.

Significant mineralization was intersected in hole SD-21-298A in the Minto Vein, down-dip of the Minto Mine deposit (announced on September 2, 2021). Drilling is expected to start shortly to define the size and extent of this new zone of gold mineralization.

In the Sadowski zone, visible gold was observed in a quartz vein in hole SD-21-305A (assays are pending), approximately 65 metres along strike of the Sadowski vein intersections in SD-21-296A, 297A and 298A (announced on July 19, 2021, September 2, 2021 and September 20, 2021).

At the northern end of the Surluga Deposit, the on-going drilling program indicated that the Jubilee Shear Zone extends down-dip of the current limit of the inferred resource. This is supported by the results from holes SD-21-299 and SD-21-301 (announced on September 20, 2021) that confirm the extension of gold mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone beyond the current inferred resource of the Surluga deposit. The Jubilee Shear Zone was also successfully intersected in holes SD-21-304, 306 and 308 (assay pending for these holes), with visible gold observed in hole SD-21-308 in two quartz veins, SD-21-303 intersected with 2.27 g/t Au over 2.73m. Assays are pending for the balance of hole SD-21-303.

Table 1 – Significant Drilling Intersections from the 2021 Drilling Program in the Surluga South discovery (includes Jubilee Shear Zone results from SD-21-298A)

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Est. True

Width (m) Visible

Gold Gold

(g/t) Zone SD-21-298A (released Sept. 20, 2021) 609 610.38 1.38 1.27 9.64 Jubilee Shear Zone (South) 661.65 666.85 5.20 4.78 Yes 25.73 Including 661.65 662.65 1.00 0.92 Yes 45.80 664.75 666.85 2.10 1.93 Yes 41.73 698.04 703.03 3.96 3.64 0.68 SD-21-302 60.63 62 1.37 1.84 Quartz vein 614.15 674 59.85 55.66 Yes 3.08 Jubilee Shear Zone – Surluga South discovery Including 614.15 625.01 10.86 10.10 Yes 4.31 Including 614.15 615.15 1 0.93 Yes 26.64 618.9 619.9 1 0.93 7.78 636.13 638.6 2.47 2.30 5.98 Including 636.13 636.95 0.82 0.76 3.43 636.95 637.76 0.81 0.75 13.54 649.6 653.7 4 3.81 Yes 27.21 Including 649.6 650.59 0.99 0.92 Yes 95.36 652.75 653.7 0.95 0.88 17.82 670.08 674 3.92 3.65 2.00 Including 672 673.02 1.02 0.95 3.98 SD-21-303 171.54 173.81 2.27 2.73 Quartz vein

* Results in zones labelled Quartz vein and Disseminated sulfides are presented as core length as they represent new mineralized zones discovered in the Jubilee Stock with an unknown geometry and exploration potential. Additional drilling is necessary to estimate the true width of those zones of mineralization.

Table 2 – Coordinates of the Reported Holes

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth

(start) Dip

(Start) Final

Depth (m) Area Status SD-21-298A 668546 5315425 361 272 74 729 JSZ South Completed SD-21-302 668536 5315448 361.6 268 73 735 JSZ South Completed/ 139 samples pending SD-21-303 668581 5317216 390.9 324 72 498 JSZ North Completed/ 166 samples pending SD-21-304 668581 5317216 390.9 300 70 390 JSZ North Completed / assays pending SD-21-305 668474 5315394 353.15 282 83 36 JSZ South Abandoned because of deviation SD-21-305A 668474 5315394 353.15 284 83 705 JSZ South Completed / assays pending SD-21-306 668639 5317299 395.8 296 50 390 JSZ North Completed / assays pending SD-21-307 668474 5315394 353.15 303 72 N/A JSZ South Still drilling / assays pending SD-21-308 668639 5317299 395.8 296 75 N/A JSZ North Still drilling/ assays pending

Figure 3 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3cd51ed-9da9-4da3-a065-24aa679e8ca7

Figure 4 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b38c6622-8882-4d77-9803-533bda6b992c