Wawa Man Charged after a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant is executed

On March 22, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, with the assistance of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Churchill Avenue in Wawa, Ontario.

The occupant of the residence was not located upon entry. The search resulted in police locating and seizing stolen property in addition to the following drugs:

Approximately 44 grams of suspected cocaine

Approximately 0.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately 23 suspected hydromorphone pills

On March 27, 2019, Blake KOMARNISKI, a 35-year-old male, from Wawa, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA,

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Fail to Comply with Recognizance, contrary to section 145(3) of the CC,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

The accused is in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario, for a bail hearing on April 1, 2019.