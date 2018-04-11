Wawa Man Arrested After Break and Enter

Apr 11, 2018 @ 14:24

On Tuesday April 10, 2018 at approximately 2:48 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a Wawa address regarding a report of a break and enter in progress. At the scene officers conducted an investigation and obtained evidence.

As a result Blake John KOMARNISKI (34) of Wawa, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;

3 counts Adult Mischief- destroys or damages property contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Break and Enter a place- commit indictable offence contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Theft Under $5,000 from Motor Vehicle contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was held into custody pending a bail hearing.