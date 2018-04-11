Wawa Man Arrested After Break and Enter

Apr 11, 2018 @ 14:24
On Tuesday April 10, 2018 at approximately 2:48 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a Wawa address regarding a report of a break and enter in progress. At the scene officers conducted an investigation and obtained evidence.
As a result Blake John KOMARNISKI (34) of Wawa, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;
- 3 counts Adult Mischief- destroys or damages property contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Break and Enter a place- commit indictable offence contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Theft Under $5,000 from Motor Vehicle contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.
The accused was held into custody pending a bail hearing.