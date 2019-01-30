Between the Covers – January 30

New Books- Our New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “No Traveller Returns” by Louis L’Amour and Beau L’Amour, “The Little Shop of Found Things” by Paula Brackston, “A Delicate Touch” by Stuart Woods and “The Alakaline Reset Cleanse” by Ross Bridgeford. Come on in and check out our great selection of new books.

Staff Picks for the Month of January are; “Cage of Stars” by Jacquelyn Mitchard, “The Innocent” by David Baldacci, “The Western Star” by Craig Johnson and this week’s feature is “Blossom Street Brides” by Debbie Macomber! (from book jacket) Lauren Elliott has waited years for her long-term boyfriend, Todd, to propose, yet he seems more focused on his career than their relationship. When Lauren learns that her younger sister is pregnant before she herself even has an engagement ring, she feels overjoyed yet disheartened. Knowing she can’t put her future on hold, Lauren prepares to make a bold choice—one that leads her to a man she never dreamed she’d meet.



Newly married to her second husband, Max, Bethanne Scranton is blissfully in love. But with Max’s job in California and Bethanne’s in Seattle, their long-distance marriage is becoming difficult to maintain. To complicate matters, Bethanne’s cunning ex will do anything to win her back.



Lydia Goetz, too, is wonderfully happy with her husband, Brad, though lately she worries about the future of A Good Yarn. As she considers how to bring in business, she discovers that someone has beaten her to the punch. Baskets of yarn are mysteriously popping up all over town, with instructions to knit a scarf for charity and bring it into Lydia’s store. Never before has her shop received so much attention, but who hatched this brilliant plan?



As three women’s lives intersect in unexpected ways, Lydia, Lauren, and Bethanne realize that love heals every heart, and the best surprises still lay ahead.

Check out a Staff Pick and let us know what you think!

After School Programis well under way but we always welcome new participants!! This is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, Drawing Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday and the program runs from 3:30 – 4:30 pm. For more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290. Please remember the After School Program is free of charge!

Sleepy Time Story Time: Our next Sleepy Time Story Time will be held on February 21st, 2019 starting at 5:30pm. Together we will read a great story, do a fun craft and eat a tasty snack! Parents are asked to come with their children. Our story for Sleepy Time Story Time will be “Henry Holton take the ice” by Sandra Bradley. This is a free program that promotes reading and literacy. Come on out to the library and enjoy the fun!

Drop Box – Our drop box is in place for your convenience. You may deposit your returns in the drop box only when the library is closed. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box as they may damage our books.

Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities. We can also issue a non-resident a library card for a fee of $10.00 per month or $95.00 per year. This is a great option for a family member or friend that may be visiting.

The library is closed Sundays and all holidays. We are open Monday through to Friday 11:00am – 7:00 pm, and Saturday from 11:00am until 4 pm. Telephone – 705-856-2244 ext 290 for the circulation desk or ext 291 to reach the librarian’s office, or email us at [email protected]. Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities. Come in today and check out YOUR Wawa Public Library!