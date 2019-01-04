Breaking News

East Algoma OPP Charge Driver with Stunt Speeding & No Licence

On January 2, 2019, members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol on Causley Street in the Town of Blind River.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., police observed an eastbound vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed of over 115 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone on Causley Street and a traffic stop was initiated. As the officer was requesting vehicle documents the male driver could not provide a valid driver’s licence.

As a result of the investigation, Michaele MAHARY, 23 years of age from Winnipeg, Manitoba was charged with:

  • Drive Motor Vehicle-Perform Stunt-Speeding by more than 50 or more km/hr, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA); and with
  • Drive Motor Vehicle -No Licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the HTA.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on February 20, 2019.

