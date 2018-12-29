Between the Covers – December 29

New Books – New books on the Seven Day Shelf this week are: “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean; “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty; “Final Report” by Rick Mercer and “An Ocean of Minutes” by Thea Lim (Scotiabank Giller Prize finalist).

Staff Picks for the Month of December are “The Rules of Magic” by Alice Hoffman; “Terri’s Journey-the Colour of Rain” by Jacqui Morrison; “Mean Streak” by Sandra Brown; “Home From the Vinyl Café” by Stuart McLean and this week’s feature is “Room” by Emma Donoghue. From the book jacket…

To five-year-old-Jack, Room is the world….

Told in the inventive, funny, and poignant voice of Jack, Room is a celebration of resilience—and a powerful story of a mother and son whose love lets them survive the impossible.

To five-year-old Jack, Room is the entire world. It is where he was born and grew up; it’s where he lives with his Ma as they learn and read and eat and sleep and play. At night, his Ma shuts him safely in the wardrobe, where he is meant to be asleep when Old Nick visits.

Room is home to Jack, but to Ma, it is the prison where Old Nick has held her captive for seven years. Through determination, ingenuity, and fierce motherly love, Ma has created a life for Jack. But she knows it’s not enough … not for her or for him. She devises a bold escape plan, one that relies on her young son’s bravery and a lot of luck. What she does not realize is just how unprepared she is for the plan to actually work.

Told entirely in the language of the energetic, pragmatic five-year-old Jack, Room is a celebration of resilience and the limitless bond between parent and child, a brilliantly executed novel about what it means to journey from one world to another.

Music Night! We had a great time at our last Music Night! We were entertained with some great Christmas and Holiday songs. Thank you everyone for coming out and supporting the Wawa Public Library and our wonderful local talent. Thank you again to Paula and Cynthia! You were awesome and we hope to be able to do it again soon!

The “Find the Hidden Message” winners are Cindy Szekely and Becca Metzner! Thank you to everyone who came in and found the hidden message!! Hope you both enjoy reading your new books!



The winners of the Colouring Contest are Oakley Parlee and Sylvain Humphries! Thanks to everyone who participated. You all did a great job! Hope everyone has a great weekend and a very Happy New Year!

The Wawa Public Library will be open through the holidays. The Holiday Hours will be as follows:

Open Saturday December 29th, 2018 – 11:00 am-4:00 pm

Closed Monday, December 31st, 2018

Closed Tuesday, January 1st, 2019

Open Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019 – 11:00 am-7:00 pm

Resuming back to regular hours!

The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday, December 17that the Wawa Public Library beginning at 7:00pm. All are welcome to attend!

