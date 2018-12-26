The LDHC Foundation Thanks the WWHA

The Wawa Women’s Hockey Association (WWHA) has donated $1000.00 to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s “Wish Upon A Star” Campaign. In November, the Lori Johnson Memorial Women’s Hockey Tournament was held and the proceeds were generously donated to support the local hospital. Thank you to the WWHA!

There is still time to donate to the to the “Wish Upon A Star” Campaign. For every gift made to the 2018 campaign a star with your name inscribed on it is displayed on the Holiday Wish Tree in the main entrance of the hospital. The stars are also a wonderful way to remember a loved one or to honour family members or friends.

Your donation will help to fund Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade. We thank you for your generous and continued support.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.