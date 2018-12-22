The world is set to light up Sault Ste. Marie

Batchewana First Nation Chief and Council provided approval to the International Fireworks Committee to use Whitefish Island from February 18 to February 24, 2019, for the production of the International Fireworks Competition.

10-minute pyro-musical displays will be launched at 6:30 pm from Whitefish island with accompanying music being broadcasted on radio. The shows will also be streamed live on sootoday.com. Afterwards, our charity partners will host VIP meet and greets in exclusive venues to share international culture, art, fine food and of course a drink.

This year’s inaugural event is set to feature back to back champs Team Finland. Team Finland took first in both Timmins and Niagara Falls competitions this year.

“This is truly a spectacular community event. For the community, by the community. From heaters and fencing provided by Service Rental and Sales to fire-resistant tents to work in from Northern Lights Festival Boreal in Sudbury, the in-kind support has been amazing! Sootoday and Village media have allocated $20,000 in advertising, to start, to help us promote the event and thank our donors ” said Mark Varrin event organizer “We are grateful to all of our volunteers for taking time out their own schedules to make this happen. All the basic expenses have been covered and now we need to fundraise for Team Finland flights and actual pyro cost (approx $22,000 a night) Along with corporate and business sponsors we are asking individuals to back us up to make this event huge! Every dollar counts. We have set up a gofundme campaign.”

