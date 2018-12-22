Saturday Morning News – December 22

Weather – Today, a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 23 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 13 in the evening and minus 21 overnight.

Roads – Highway 17 is bare and wet from the Soo to Wawa and Wawa to Paint Lake Road. From the Paint Lake Road to southwest of White River the highway is bare and wet and partly snow packed. Highway 631 from White River through to Highway 11 is partly snow packed and partly snow covered.

Highway 519 is bare and wet road and partly snow packed. Highway 101 from the Jct at Highway 651 to Wawa is partly snow packed. Highway 651 is snow packed.

Highway 547, from Highway 101 to Hawk Junction is partly snow packed.

News Tidbits – A congratulations to Will and Maricel Barner. They have just opened a new business, All Homemade Catering! Their pizza is delicious with a wonderful crust!