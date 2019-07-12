Breaking News

Friday Morning News – July 12

Post Views: 299

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 11.

News Tidbits – If you head to the Soo this weekend – check out the last mural that was unveiled by The Downtown Association with FutureSSM.

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*