Friday Morning News – July 12

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 11.
News Tidbits – If you head to the Soo this weekend – check out the last mural that was unveiled by The Downtown Association with FutureSSM.
