Friday Morning News – July 26

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. A few showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 23 except 19 near Lake Superior. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 16.