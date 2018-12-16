What’s New in January 2019 at Wawa’s Adult Learning Centre

On Monday, January 14, family history buffs are invited to join Lorne as our Ancestor Research for Beginners course resumes from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

On Tuesday, January 15, we will begin a new Computer Basics course on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Bring your questions on how to use your computer to our Adult Instructor, Cheryl Anne, who will be happy to assist you. Computers and laptops are available to use at our centre.

Books make great stocking stuffers or provide a relaxing activity to do over the holiday season. There is still time to drop in before Christmas to see our collection of books for sale at $1 for paperbacks or $2 for hardcover books. The Adult Learning Centre, (or the North Algoma Literacy Coalition) is located at 50B Broadway Avenue next to Canadian Tire.

The Board, Staff, and Learners of the Adult Learning Centre wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Our normal business hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday. On Wednesday, December 19, we will close at 11:30 a.m. for the afternoon. We will return for our last day on Thursday, December 20, before shutting down for Christmas from Friday, December 21, 2018, to Sunday, January 6, 2019.

To contact us by phone, call 705-856-4394, or by email available on our Contact Us page at our website below. For updates on our current programs, please visit our Facebook Adultlearningcentre Wawa Facebook page, the Wawa and Area Sell and Trade Facebook page, or our website at www.wawa-adultlearning centre.com.