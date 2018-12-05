Between the Covers – December 5th

New Books – New books on the Seven Day Shelf this week are: “Racing to the Finish-My Story” by Dale Earnhardt Jr.; “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly and “Kingdom of the Blind” by Louise Penny! Come on in and browse through all of the great books on the Seven Day Shelf!

Staff Picks for the Month of December are “The Rules of Magic” by Alice Hoffman; “Terri’s Journey-the Colour of Rain” by Jacqui Morrison; “Room” by Emma Donoghue; “Home From the Vinyl Café” by Stuart McLean and this week’s feature is “Mean Streak” by Sandra Brown (from book jacket):

Dr. Emory Charbonneau, a pediatrician and marathon runner, disappears on a mountain road in North Carolina. By the time her husband Jeff, miffed over a recent argument, reports her missing, the trail has grown cold. Literally. Fog and ice encapsulate the mountainous wilderness and paralyze the search for her.

While police suspect Jeff of “instant divorce,” Emory, suffering from an unexplained head injury, regains consciousness and finds herself the captive of a man whose violent past is so dark that he won’t even tell her his name. She’s determined to escape him and willing to take any risks necessary to survive.

Unexpectedly, however, the two have a dangerous encounter with people who adhere to a code of justice all their own. At the center of the dispute is a desperate young woman whom Emory can’t turn her back on, even if it means breaking the law. Wrong becomes right at the hands of the man who strikes fear, but also sparks passion.

As her husband’s deception is revealed, and the FBI closes in on her captor, Emory begins to wonder if the man with no name is, in fact, her rescuer from those who wish her dead – and from heartbreak.

Combining the nail-biting suspense and potent storytelling that has made Sandra Brown one of the world’s best-loved authors, MEAN STREAK is a wildly compelling novel about love, deceit, and the choices we must make in order to survive.

Sleepy Time Story Time is an interactive program and parents must accompany their children. Children can wear their jammies and be comfy and cozy! Our next Sleepy Time Story Time is scheduled for Tuesday, December 11th, 2018! Our story will be “Santa’s Little Helper” by Anu Stohner! We will make a great craft and enjoy a tasty snack. This is a free program and no registration required. Hope you can join us for Sleepy Time Story Time!

Music Night Come on out to the Wawa Public Library on Wednesday, December the 12th from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm for the Wawa Public Library’s Music Night with the Women in Song featuring Paula, Kelly and Cynthia! There will some great holiday music plus a few other favourites! Come and enjoy a coffee and treat and some great music! Everyone is welcome! This is going to be a great night so be sure to mark it in your calendar! Donations to the Wawa Public Library gratefully accepted!

After School Program has begun. This program is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We will have Story and Craft Club, Clay Club, Drawing Club and Game Club. Come into the Wawa Public Library to pick up a registration form and for more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290. The number of children will be limited to 10 for Clay Club and will be on a first come basis. As always this is a free program and all children are welcome!

The Wawa Public Library will be open through the holidays

The Holiday Hours will be as follows:

Open Saturday, December 22nd, 2018 – 11:00 am-4:00 pm

Closed Monday, December 24th, 2018

Closed Tuesday, December 25th, 2018

Closed Wednesday, December 26th, 2018

Open Thursday, December 27th, 2018 – 11:00 am-7:00 pm

Open Friday, December 28th, 2018 – 11:00 am-7:00 pm

Open Saturday, December 29th, 2018 – 11:00 am-4:00 pm

Closed Monday, December 31st, 2018

Closed Tuesday, January 1st, 2019

Open Wednesday, January 2nd, 2019 – 11:00 am-7:00 pm

Resuming back to regular hours!

HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO EVERYONE!!

The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday, December 17that the Wawa Public Library beginning at 7:00 pm. All are welcome to attend!