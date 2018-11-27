ATV Collision claims life on Roberson Lake Road

On November 25 2018 at approximately 11:10 p.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, Goulais River Fire and Rescue, Sault Search and Rescue along with Sault Ste. Marie Ambulance responded to a single All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision on Robertson Lake Road, Tupper Township, Ontario.

As a result of the collision, the single male occupant of the ATV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members from the Sault Ste. Marie OPP Detachment, Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Collision Reconstructionist are continuing their investigation.