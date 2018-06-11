SSM OPP Parking Lot under Construction for next couple days

Jun 11, 2018 @ 15:43

Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advise the Detachment parking lot for the general public located at 742 Great Northern Road will be under construction. The construction is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 12th at 8:00 a.m. and is expected to conclude on Thursday, June 14th at approximately 4:00 p.m.

As a result of the construction, the OPP is asking the public to refrain from attending the Sault Ste. Marie detachment for administration purposes including criminal record checks or general inquiries. If you require administrative assistance you are asked to call the detachment at (705) 945-6833. “The construction of our parking lot will not impede our abilities to answer any calls for service.” – Staff Sergeant Michael Maville, Detachment Commander.

If you require assistance from an officer, the OPP would like to remind the public to call 1-888-310-1122 and for emergencies call 911.Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advise the Detachment parking lot for the general public located at 742 Great Northern Road will be under construction. The construction is scheduled to begin on June 12th at 8:00 a.m. and is expected to conclude on June 14th at approximately 4:00 p.m.

As a result of the construction, the OPP is asking the public to refrain from attending the Sault Ste. Marie detachment for administration purposes including criminal record checks or general inquiries. If you require administrative assistance you are asked to call the detachment at (705) 945-6833.

“The construction of our parking lot will not impede our abilities to answer any calls for service.” – Staff Sergeant Michael Maville, Detachment Commander.

If you require assistance from an officer, the OPP would like to remind the public to call 1-888-310-1122 and for emergencies call 911.