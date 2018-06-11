Sault OPP Investigate Break and Enter in Searchmont – Looking for Assistance

Jun 11, 2018 @ 12:17

On June 8, 2018 members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a break and enter on Highway 532 in Searchmont, Ontario. Investigation revealed numerous items missing including a Yamaha 660 Grizzly all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and a Kawasaki KLR 650 trail bike.

Police are looking to speak with the driver of a blue Dodge pick-up that was seen in the area at the time of the incident. Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.