WFHT Welcomes Dr. Dannica Switzer

The Wawa Family Health Team is very pleased to be announcing a new member to our team.

We would like to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Dannica Switzer as of January 2, 2019.

Dannica was born and raised in Wawa, and having spent the better part of the past 15 years away, she is excited about returning to her hometown as a full-time physician. She obtained degrees from Dalhousie University in Civil Engineering and Geology, and worked for two years as a geotechnical engineer in Victoria, BC before deciding to pursue medicine. In 2015, she graduated from the Northern Ontario School of Medicine in Thunder Bay. She completed her Family Medicine Residency in Prince Albert, SK with the University of Saskatchewan. Dannica enjoys the outdoors, cycling, and adventuring to far-flung corners of the world.

Dr. Switzer will be taking over Dr. Jun Park’s roster patients. This means that if you have been assigned to Dr. Park your care will now automatically be transferred to Dr. Switzer.

We are happy that Dr. Park will remain part of the Wawa Family Health Team providing full-time locum services.

If you have any questions or concerns feel free to call the Wawa Family Health Team.

On behalf of the physicians, we would like to thank the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their support in recruitment efforts.