Between the Covers – November 21

After School Program has begun! This is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We will have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, Drawing Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday and runs from 3:30 – 4:30 pm. Come into the Wawa Public Library to pick up a registration form. For more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290. The number of children will be limited to 10 for Clay Club and will be on a first come basis. Please remember the After School Program is free of charge!

New Books – Our New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith; “The First Love” by Beverly Lewis; “Shadow Tyrants” by Clive Cussler and “Transcription” by Kate Atkinson. Come and check out a 7-Day book today!

Staff Picks for the Month of November are “Mississippi Blood” by Greg Isles; “Random Passage” by Bernice Morgan; “What Doesn’t Kill You” by Iris Johansen; “The Chase” by Janet Evanovich and this week’s feature is “Blueprints” by Barbara Delinsky. (from book jacket)

“Caroline and Jamie McAfee are close. Not only do they enjoy their relationship as mother and daughter, they’re in business together as the team that fronts the popular home renovation show Gut It! All is well with these two strong women, but when the network tells Caroline that Jamie is to replace her as host, Caroline feels betrayed by her daughter and old in the eyes of the world.

Jamie is unsettled by the cast change and devastated by her mother’s anger, but she has little time to brood when a tragic accident leaves her two-year-old half-brother in her care. Accustomed to a life of order and precision, Jamie suddenly finds herself out of her depth, grappling with a toddler who misses his parents and a fiancé who doesn’t want the child.

Amid such devastation, Caroline and Jamie find themselves revising the blueprints they’ve built their lives around. With loyalties shifting and decisions looming, mother and daughter need each other; but the rift between them is proving difficult to mend. As the women try to remake themselves and rebuild their relationship with each other, they discover that strength and even passion can come from the unlikeliest places. For Caroline, it’s an old friend, whose efforts to seduce her awaken desires that have been dormant for so long that she feels foreign to herself. For Jamie, it’s a staggering new attraction that allows her to breathe again-and breathe deeply-for the first time in forever.”

A riveting novel from a master storyteller, Barbara Delinsky’s Blueprints reminds us that sometimes love appears when we least expect it, and when we need it most.

Periodicals: Come in and check out our great selection of periodicals. The newer periodicals are 1 week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone!

SLEEPY TIME STORY TIME: Our next Sleepy Time, Story Time will be held on Wednesday, November 21ststarting at 5:30. This is an interactive program and parents must accompany their children. Children can wear their jammies and be comfy and cozy! Our story will be “So Much Snow” by Robert Munsch! We will make a great craft and enjoy a tasty snack. Come in and check it out!