École Saint-Joseph teams standout at regional Cardboard Boat Races

Both École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) teams stood tall at the Regional Cardboard Boat Race competition in Marathon on November 5th. One of the teams, made up Marguerite Bouffard, Sébastien Chevrier, Devin Forbes, and Quinn Laing, placed first based on their ability to build a quick and sturdy cardboard boat. Their vessel navigated 25 metres in 28.5 seconds and carried a load of 244.5 kilograms. The second team of Cooper Baronette-Moore, Eloïse Jones, William Lapierre, and Mya Rilley completed the 25-metre course in 39.69 seconds and carried a load of 224 kilograms.

The competition for students from grades 7 to 12 is hosted by Skills Canada and requires each participating team to design and build a cardboard boat. Students are evaluated on the design and construction quality of their boats, as well as on teamwork, organization, security, creativity, team spirit and the speed and resistance of their vessels. In addition to seeing how well their cardboard boats performed in water over a distance of 25 metres, the teams took part in a load challenge to determine how long their boats could carry a maximum number of teammates without sinking.