Monday Morning News – November 12

Weather

Today – Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 13.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 12 in the evening and minus 21 overnight.

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls are expected to develop. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Snow squalls are expected to develop tonight and persist into Tuesday.

News Tidbits –