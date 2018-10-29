Monday Morning News – October 29

Weather – Clearing. High 6. UV index 2 or low. Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.

News Tidbits – Jude and Don Charbonneau are bidding farewell to Broadway Avenue. The Red Canoe is closing, but is holding a last gathering for snacks, music, socializing; and Don says, “a little early Christmas shopping”. Come out and wish them the best for retirement from the Red Canoe.

Sault City police will be experiencing an Indigenous training course developed by Algoma University and community leaders from Indigenous organizations, Batchewana First Nation and Garden River First Nation and the Metis community.

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers – Uncooked Breaded Chicken Burgers, 800 g package with product codes on the outer package: 2019 MA 14 and Inner package: 1348; UPC: 0 69299 12491 0 have been recalled due to the possibility of Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.