I would like to thank all the voters in Wawa and Michipicoten who supported me by voting in the 2018 Wawa Municipal Election. Thank you for placing your faith in me.

I look forward to the challenge of Municipal Councillor, working with my fellow council members, and the citizens of Wawa/Michipicoten over the next four years. It is my privilege to serve my community in this way and I commit to giving it my very best.

Robert Reece