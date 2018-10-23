Tuesday Morning News – October 23

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 10.

Marine Weather – Strong wind warning in effect.

Wind northwest 25 knots diminishing to northwest 15 early this evening and to north 10 near midnight. Wind becoming light Wednesday morning. Waves one metre building to 2 early this morning then subsiding to one this evening. Waves subsiding to one half metre or less overnight. Showers ending this evening.

News Tidbits – Cupcakes for a Cure was last Friday at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. They raised $1,201.45!