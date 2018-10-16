Celebrate Ontario Public Library Week at the Wawa Public Library!

The Wawa Public Library is celebrating Ontario Public Library Week from October 14th– the 20th!

We will have our Book Sale starting on Oct. 15th through to the 20th during our regular library hours. If you have some small overdue fines, this is your chance to have them forgiven with “Food For Fines”. Bring in non-perishable donations for the food bank and we will forgive your fines during Library Week only.

We will also have a Colouring Contest for the kids. There will be 2 prize packages; one for kids aged 7 and younger and the second for kids aged 8 and older. Colouring picture will be available at the library beginning October 1st, 2018. Draws will be made on Friday, October 19th2108 at 1pm.

Our winner for the Alzheimer Society book prize will be drawn on October 19th, 2018.

We are also having another Music Night with Don Charbonneau and Friends tonight Tuesday, October 16th starting at 6 pm. Don is a great entertainer and musician and we hope you come and join us.

Come in and visit your Wawa Public Library during Ontario Public Library Week!