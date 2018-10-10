Rainfall Warning Continues

3:37 PM EDT Wednesday 10 October 2018

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Rain at times heavy is expected to continue tonight.

Over 60 mm rainfall has been reported today over areas east of Lake Superior. The rain will continue tonight with total rainfall amounts between 60 and 90 mm are likely by Thursday morning, with the heaviest amounts expected north of Sault Ste. Marie.

The rain will taper off to a few showers by Thursday.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

