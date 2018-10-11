SE OPP – Road Closures

Oct 11, 2018 @ 08:50

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public that highway 17 will be closed from Wawa, Ontario to Batchawana due to a road washout, causing both lanes of travel to be closed.

Highway 101 from Wawa to Chapleau will also be closed due to a road washout, causing both lanes of travel to be closed.

The OPP are requesting that the public remain away from this area. This will allow crews to work as quickly and as safely as possible. The O.P.P. will distribute details and updates of the road advisory as information becomes available.

Please do not call O.P.P. Provincial Communication Centres for road advisory updates or road condition information.

Visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at ontario.ca/511, twitter @511Ontario or call 511 traveller’s information such as winter road conditions, construction reports, road closures, traffic reports, traffic cameras and interactive mapping.