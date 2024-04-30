Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – April 30

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of rain or drizzle ending near noon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High +7. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Low +2.

News:

  • Confederation College in collaboration with the Walkerton Clean Water Centre (WCWC) is now offering the “Operation of Conventional Treatment Processes”
  • Mark your calendars, fantasy readers – Guy Gavriel Kay, will be doing a public reading and Q&A session with moderator, Ryan Mackett, on Friday, May 11 at Definitely Superior Art Gallery.
