PROULX, Gilbert Arthur

Passed away unexpectedly at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on , , 2024, at the age of 68 years. Loving husband to Eleanor. Devoted father to Kelly and Cindy (Ryan). Grandpa to Keenan, Danica, Rylee and Linkin. Proud son of Edna and the late Gerard. Brother to Yvon (Micheline), Ronald (Victoria), Réjean (Kathy) and Mario (late Jenny). Uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Best friend to his fur baby Finnigan.

Gilbert was born and raised in Iroquois Falls, ON and moved to White River, ON in 1977 where he raised his family, met many great friends, and worked for 30+ years at the mill. He later retired from Barrick Gold at the age of 65. Even though Gilbert was a hard worker, he always found time to spend with the people he loved and to do the things he loved. His garage door was always opened for anyone who wanted to stop by for a friendly chat or advice, in need of a helping hand, or just for a quick beverage.

The good old boys are reunited again. May they look down on all of us with pride in their hearts.

At Gilbert’s request cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of Gilbert’s life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.