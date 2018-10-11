Hwy 101 – CLOSED (Wawa)

Highway 101 is currently closed (probably to Chapleau). The barricade is set up at the corner of Main Street (Hwy 101) and Gladstone Avenue. There has been no media release, tweet from OPP or ON511.

Be aware that there is nowhere for transports to turn around – this is all residential streets.

There is no notification yet that the school bus from Hawk Junction is running, but Wawa-news is anticipating that that will be cancelled soon.

From Algoma Huron-Superior Transportation Services: