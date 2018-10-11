Rainfall Warning Cancelled

Environment Canada has canceled the Rainfall Warning for

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

at 6:38 this morning.

Today’s weather forecast: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature falling to plus 3 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of flurries near midnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.