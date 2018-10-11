A Little More Rain Expected

At 4:44 this morning, Environment Canada issued a Rainfall warning for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

“A few areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms continue early this morning for regions close to Lake Superior. However, the rain should taper off to light showers later this morning. A further 5 to 10 millimetres are possible.”

WawaWeather.net is recording 98.6mm of rain (9th to 11th at 6 a.m.).

If you are headed west, be aware of cooling temperatures. Environment Canada warns, “Freezing rain is still possible this morning for some areas to the north and northeast of Lake Superior. Temperatures may remain just above the freezing mark closer to the Lake Superior shoreline. Any freezing rain should eventually change to light snow as colder air moves into the region.”

There has been snow recorded at the Junction of 631/101 last night, and points west of Thunder Bay.