Between the Covers – October 10

Ontario Public Library Week will be held from October 14th to the 20th!

We will have our Book Sale starting on Oct. 15th through to the 20th during our regular library hours.

If you have some small overdue fines, this is your chance to have them forgiven with “Food For Fines”. Bring in non-perishable food items for the Food Bank and we will forgive your fines during Library Week only.

We will also have a Colouring Contestfor the kids. There will be 2 prize packages; one for kids aged 7 and younger and the second for kids aged 8 and older. Colouring picture will be available at the library beginning October 1st, 2018. Draw will be made on Friday, October 19th, 2018.

Also our winner for the Alzheimer Society book prize will be drawn on October 19th, 2018.

Finally, hope you can join us for our Music Night with Don Charbonneau and Friends on Tuesday, October 16th starting at 6 p.m! This is a guaranteed good time. There will of course be snacks and coffee provided. Donations to the Wawa Public Library greatly appreciated.

Computers lessons for beginners: We will be offering a beginner computer class starting Friday, September 28th. Jamie Kirk is volunteering her time and knowledge to the Wawa Public Library and will provide an opportunity for anyone interested in learning basic computer skills and Internet safety. It is not too late to join so please call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 to register.

New Books- Our New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are “The Bookshop of Yesterdays” by Amy Meyerson, “Double Blind” by Iris Johansen, “Murder in Paradise” by James Patterson and “The Home for Unwanted Girls” by Joanna Goodman.

Staff Picks for the Month of October are “Someone is Watching” by Joy Fielding, “Sworn to Silence” by Linda Castillo, “Heartsick” by Chelsea Cain and this week’s feature is “Left to Die” by Lisa Jackson. (from book jacket)

Nothing’s More Terrifying. . .

One by one, the victims are carefully captured, toyed with, then subjected to a slow and agonizing death. Piece by piece, his exquisite plan takes shape. The police can’t yet see the beauty in his work–but soon, very soon, they will. . .

Than Being Left Alone. . .In the lonely woods around Grizzly Point, Montana, four bodies have been discovered. Detectives Selena Alvarez and Regan Pescoli have been hoping for a career-making case, but this is a nightmare. Even with the FBI involved, Selena and Regan have nothing to go on but a killer’s cryptic notes, and the unsettling knowledge that there is much worse to come.

To Die. . .When Jillian Rivers opens her eyes, she’s trapped in a mangled car. Then a stranger, claiming to be a trail guide named Zane McGregor, pries her free. Though she’s grateful, something about him sets Jillian on edge. And if she knew what lay out there in the woods of Montana, she’d be truly terrified. Because someone is waiting… watching… poised to strike and make Jillian the next victim…

Public Access Computers, Ipads & WiFi – Free WiFi is available at the library. We have 4 public computers as well as 3 I-pads available for public use. Please inquire at the circulation desk.

Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. We also have large print books and CNIB discs and a Daisy Ready for the visually impaired. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection!

Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities. We can also issue a non-resident a library card for a fee of $10.00 per month or $95.00 per year. This is a great option for a family member or friend that may be visiting.