From the Branch – September 19

Sep 19, 2018 @ 08:08

So the branch had their first Membership Meeting and there are quite a few things on their future agenda.

One important thing is Remembrance Day, as this year is the 100th Anniversary of the end of WW1.

This week, from September 16-20 is LEGION WEEK and a very good week to join!

Our Ladies Auxiliary will have a Spaghetti Dinner on September 20 from 5.00 till 7.00 pm

On September 22nd there will be a stop made by a group of motorcycle riders from Sault Ste. Marie to Marathon. They should arrive here at about noon and have a break at the Legion.

September’s Legion Ladies Luncheon is on September 27 from 11:30 till 1:00.

Our annual Christmas Dinner/Dance will be on December 15.

We have a big thank you for Glen Campbell for fixing the box on the pool table, So come on out and play a few balls.

So this guy walked into his regular watering hole and says to his buddies “ I had a big fight with the wife, but when it was over she came to me on hands and knees!”

So his friend said “And then what?”

She told me” Come out from under that bed, you CHICKEN S..T.”

T0 all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.